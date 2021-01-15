MRS. WATKINS

GERMANTOWN — Margaret Rose (Linville) Watkins, 86, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1934, to the late Odes B. and Gladys (White) Linville.

She was a member of Chatham Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Watkins Jr. who passed away April 16, 1993.

She is survived by her children, Gregory Lane Watkins of Trinity, Fla., Sharon Denise Wilson of Tomball, Texas, and Rachel Elizabeth McClain of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Lane Watkins, Phillip Michael Wilson, Kevin Allen McClain, Matthew Ryan McClain, Bradley Arthur McClain, Elizabeth Rose Pitts and Tiffany Marie McClain; and 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce of Tuel of Germantown and Sandy Mullikin of Brooksville. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Quintin Earl Linville, Odes Linville Jr., James Dale Linville, Samuel “Sambo” Linville and Bill Linville; and one sister, Lillian Louise Crawford.

Funeral will be noon on Monday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, on Monday, at the funeral home.

Committal service will be 1 p.m., on Tuesday at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Fund, American Lung Association, or Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com

