MR. MARSHALL

FLEMINGSBURG — Garey W. Marshall, 73, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

Born in Fleming County on March 23, 1947, he was the son of the late Johnnie Marshall and the late Edna Conrad Marshall.

Garey proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an auto mechanics teacher at Fleming County High School for 35 years. He formerly owned the Flemingsburg Service Station with his father. He was also an ASC certified mechanic and president of the Fleming County Auto Club.

He is survived by his sons, John (wife Laura) Marshall and Rodney (wife Tabitha) Marshall; grandchildren, Shelby Gay, Josie Marshall, Madigan Marshall and Braxton Ellis; and great-grandchild, Axel Gay. Garey is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Michelle Strode, Jeff (wife Angie) Stephens, and Jill (husband Mike) Vice.

In addition to his parents Johnnie and Edna, Garey was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Marshall; and his sisters, Teresa Strode and Judy Stephens.

Funeral service will be privately held Monday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Layne Wagoner officiating. Service will be live streamed online at 2p.m. at the following link: www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Garey will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Garey to Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, Ky. 41056

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

