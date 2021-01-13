MR. GLOSSER

MAYSVILLE — Nathan Hugh Glosser, 83 of Maysville went peacefully into the Lord’s arms on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at home on his beloved farm after battling dementia for the past few years.

Nate was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Iowa to his parents Marvin and Zeda (Williams) Glosser.

He grew up on the family farm learning the ethics of hard work, which followed him throughout his entire life. After serving briefly in the US Army, he went on to earn a BS in electrical engineering from Iowa State University. After graduating college, Nate married Barbara with whom he had a daughter Teresa, who currently lives in Louisville, with her husband, Keith.

Nate worked many years for Stanley Consultants traveling around the country building power plants. One of his favorite locations before settling in Kentucky was Alaska. He moved to Maysville in 1974 when he bought a farm and helped build East Kentucky Power. He worked there until his retirement in 2008.

Nate was a man of strong faith who knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and is certainly in His presence now. He attended church most of his life until he was no longer able due to health reasons. He was a long-standing member of Stone Lick Baptist Church where he served in many capacities over the years. He also loved to occasionally play his guitar and sing at the church.

In 1985, Nate met Helen Tull, aka “Mama,” while working at East Kentucky Power. They enjoyed traveling together, and experienced many adventures to include whitewater rafting the Grand Canyon, and riding in a hot air balloon. They also enjoyed the arts by attending numerous plays and especially loved watching his daughter Teresa perform in marching band competitions. Nate and Helen spent the last 35 years together and she was by his side when he went home to the Lord.

Nate was an extremely intelligent man who loved to “figure things out,” and could fix, or make almost anything. In 1991, he and Helen built a log cabin on his farm where they did most of the work themselves, including hauling trailers of rock from the creeks and fields to build a stone fireplace. Nate also used his woodworking skills to make all the cabinetry, flooring and trim by hand. He managed his farm with cattle until 2018 when he could no longer care for them, but kept his beloved horses (Buddy and Buttermilk) whom he broke himself and rode until he was no longer able.

Among his many talents and interests, Nate also loved photography. He has a beautiful collection of both landscape and people photos, and was often featured in the calendar that East Kentucky produced each year.

Nate was known as Gramps to all the grandchildren and spent a lot of time imparting his wisdom and knowledge unto them. He was a great storyteller and they loved hearing his tales and enjoying adventures with him. They especially loved hiking the “Constipated Bear Trail” with him on the farm and hearing him sing the song about the squirrel who got loose in church. He was an awesome Gramps!

Nate was truly a unique person who led a meaningful (and adventurous) life that touched countless people in equally countless ways. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him as well as his survivors who include Barbara Glosser, Teresa Glosser, Helen Tull (and her children Tammi and Kim and their families), and brother Craig (LeAnne) Glosser. He is further survived by other cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Neil and Neil’s wife, Joanne.

A public walk thru visitation will be held at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be private.

A public committal service will be held at the Washington Baptist Cemetery on Saturday at 2 p.m., with Rev. Tony Liess officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Voltz, Richard Kieda, Spencer Berrett, Jeremy Tull, Jo Jo Tull and Randy Narges. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Tull, Pete Narges and John Baumgartner.

Mask and social distancing will be observed at all events.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com