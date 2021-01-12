GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Bonnie Jean Mitchell, age 70, of Maysville, and formerly of Georgetown, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

Mrs. Mitchell was the owner and operator of the Classic Closet in downtown Maysville for the past 17 years.

She was born Jan. 24, 1950 in Ripley, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Edith (Payne) Griffith of Georgetown, and the late Wayne Lawrence Griffith.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, David Mitchell, whom she married April 3, 1993; one son, Brett Pfeffer and wife, Jennifer of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn; her mother, Mary Edith Griffith of Georgetown; one brother, Larry Griffith and wif,e Tara of Mount Orab, Ohio; two nephews, Chad Griffith and wife, Ashley and Matt Griffith; great-niece, Hannah; and great-nephews, Caleb and Ryan.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, is serving the family.