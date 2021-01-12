FLEMINGSBURG — John Ike Sellers, 73, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center. He was the widower of Vivian Aline Heflin Sellers.

Born in Augusta on May 30, 1947, he was a son of the late Charles E. Sellers and the late Ruby Sutton Sellers.

John Ike worked for Farmers Stockyard, a custodian for 18 years in the Fleming County school system, and for Mousie James. He also had worked as a bartender in Augusta. He could tell you many stories about the blackberries and walnuts he picked.

John Ike is survived by his seven stepchildren, Paula (Howard) Kegley of Wallingford, Randy (Kim) Heflin of Flemingsburg, Jack Heflin of Mount Carmel, Anthony (Sheila) Heflin of Stearns, Mike (Robin) Heflin of Bardstown, Angie (Jim) Graham of Tilton, and Joyce Heflin of Florida. He is also survived by several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition he is survived by his siblings, Darrell Allen Sellers and Janet (Kenny) Gilbert; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and many friends.

In addition to his wife, Vivian Aline (who passed in December 2017) and his parents, Charles and Ruby, John Ike was preceded in death by his two stepchildren, Bill Heflin and Stephen Heflin; and his siblings, Diane Harrison, Carol Ward, and Darlene Sellers.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Herbie Stallard officiating. Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

John Ike will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Kevin Sanders, Tim DeAtley, Anthony Toller, Tyler Toller, Mike Ginn, and Tommy Porter. Honorary Pallbearers include Robert Masters, Perky Masters, Rodney Sellers and Jason Gilbert.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of John Ike to the Fleming County Family Resource Youth Service Center, C/O Fleming County Board of Education, 211 West Water Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com