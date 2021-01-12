MR. FIZER

MAYSVILLE – Stephen Lee Fizer, 45, of Trinity, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Stephen was born Dec. 30, 1975, in Maysville to Garnetta Purdon Fizer and the late Stephen Phillip Fizer.

He was a fan of go-cart racing, NASCAR, and Indy Car racing and loved animals.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Danny Lee Lucas; and several extended family members.

Services for Stephen Fizer will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Brell & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Charter Oak Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

