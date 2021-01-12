MR. STEWARD

MAYSVILLE — Richard “Ricky” Steward Jr., 66, of Lawrence, Kan., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2021, after a long and valiant battle.

He was born on April 13, 1954, son of the late Richard and Shirley Steward.

In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by a special companion, Virginia “Ginny” Proctor, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Michelle Shields Sanders, Taryn Steward and Ciera Steward; four grandchildren, and a host of relatives.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, at the Bethel Baptist Church in Maysville with Rev. Terrence Taylor officiating, interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery.

A “walk-thru” visitation will be held from 1 – 2 p.m., Saturday at the church. Masks and social distance mandates are required for attendance.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

