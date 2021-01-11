MRS. BLACK

FLEMINGSBURG — Phyllis Carolyn Black, 78, of Flemingsburg, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her residence. She was the widow of Ronald Black.

Born in Muses Mill on June 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Ingram and the late Frances Planck Ingram.

She is survived by her children, Johnny Whidden, Gary (Beth) Whidden, and Lexie Thomas; her siblings, Johnny Howard (Sue) Ingram, Bill (Rita) Ingram, Juanita (Tommy) Hamm, and Cleo (Ruben) Reynolds; her special sister-in-law, Mae Pollitt; and her special in-laws, Randall and Louise Catron.

In addition to her husband, Ronald and her parents, John and Frances Phyllis was preceded in death by her siblings, Wayne Ingram, Pauline Ingram, Brooks Sutherland, and Barbara Hamilton; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Whidden; and her grandson, John Michael Whidden.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Compton officiating. Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Phyllis will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Ellen Wagoner, Mildred Childrers, Lanie Hay, Tina Roark, Julie Ginn, Angie Humphries, Pam Spalding, Valerie Brown, and Lexie Thomas.

Visitation will be 1 p.m., until the hour of service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, please observe six foot social distancing and wear a mask.

