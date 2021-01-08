MANCHESTER, Ohio — Daniel “Danny” Ralston, 80, of Manchester, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Ralston was retired from the Manchester City School System where he served as a teacher for learning disabilities.

Danny was born in Manchester, on Aug. 2, 1940, the son of the late Oscar and Alice Bell Ralston.

He is survived by his wife, Aleta Craycraft Ralston; his son, David (Dena) Ralston of Manchester; his stepdaughter, Nicole Jackson-Haag of Cincinnati; and his granddaughter, Taylor Ralston.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step son-in-law, Todd Haag.

Services for Daniel Ralston were held privately with his family.

The arrangements were entrusted with the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com