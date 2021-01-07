MRS. RICHARDSON

DALLAS, Texas — Robin Richardson, age 59, of Dallas, entered into rest on Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020.

Robin was born Aug. 3, 1961, to Robert Humphrey Sr. and Peggy Lang Humphrey.

Robin married to Otha Richardson in 1998. She is survived by sons Travis Humphrey Sr. and Otha Richardson Jr.; grandchildren, Travis Humphrey Jr., Tre’Quan Humphrey, Kyron Humphrey, Auzaria Humphrey and Camryn Collins; sisters Marsha Beckley (Carlos), Tamara Price (Dwayne) and Paula Humphrey.

Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Richardson Sr.; mother; Peggy Lang Humphrey; and brothers, Trent Humphrey and Lemont Humphrey

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

