MRS. RICHARDSON

FLEMINSGBURG — Ricky Allen Bussell, 68, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. He was the widower of Gwendolyn Flora Bussell.

Born in Maysville on Sept. 29, 1952, he was the son of the late Estel Bussell and the late Alice Beckett Bussell.

Ricky proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a nurse at Hayswood and Meadowview Hospitals. He was a carpenter and furniture builder for Oakhill Furniture. He was a member of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church. A longtime resident of Pioneer Trace Nursing, Ricky was a valued part of their “Welcoming Committee.”

He is survived by his sons, James Patrick (wife Melanie) Bussell, Brendan (wife Lonna) Bussell, Etalia Jourdan “Ethan” Bussell, and Ricky Dale Bussell; his grandchildren, Dylan Bussell, Beth (husband Eli) Lewis, Ashton Bussell, and Emily Bussell; and his great grandchild, Jaylen Lewis. He is also survived by his siblings, Donnie (Debbie Andrews) Bussell, Phil Bussell, Bobby Bussell, and Debbie McCleese.

In addition to his wife, Gwen (who passed in November 2004) and his parents Estel and Alice, Ricky was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jerry McCleese.

Services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. Funeral will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 11 a.m., with Bro. Greg Grimes officiating.

Ricky will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Ricky to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056) and/or the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church, 117 West Main Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com