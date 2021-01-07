TOPEKA, KANSAS — Patricia (Pat) A. Hall, 77, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Jan. 4,2021.

Patricia A Hall was born June 14, 1943, in Maysville to Ralph and Ethel Commodore.

She had a passion for helping others and obtained her bachelors in Social Work from Washburn University and her masters degree form Bakers University.

Pat worked for the State of Kansas as a social worker for over 30 years. She loved her job. Even after retirement Pat continued working with the Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities communities.

Those left to cherish the loving memories and legacy are her living brothers, Ralph Commodore Jr, William Commodore, Michael Commodore (Brenda); living sisters, Julia Commodore, Carlyon Sleet and Sandra Wright (JC).

She was proceeded in death by her siblings, Tammy Commodore, Marlene Commodore, Everette Commodore, Mary Commodore and Larry Rae Commodore; children, Kent Hall, Theresa Hall and Karen Richie; grandchildren, Shonetina Benson (Raenesha), Robert Green Jr., Natasha Hall, Evan Clothier (Talisha), Kiki Richie; Qualihya Richie; 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to COV19 there will not be a funeral service at this time.

Please keep the family in your prayers.