MRS. HAZELRIGG

FLEMINGSBURG — Virginia Brown Hazelrigg, 94, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing.

She was the widow of Calvin B. Hazelrigg (who passed in March 2014).

Born in Shelby County on Oct. 8, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Harry Baker Moores and the late Margerit Ishmael Moores.

Virginia worked for Moores Dry Cleaners and after 30 years of service retired from US Shoe Factory. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Rebekah Lodge Number 30 and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church.

Virginia is survived by her three sons, John Michael (wife Joni) Hazelrigg, Charles Wayne (wife Loretta) Hazelrigg and Richard Allan (wife Peggy) Hazelrigg, all of Flemingsburg; her grandchildren, Gregory Dean Hazelrigg, Ramona Layne Hazelrigg, Kassie (Michael) Celsor, Katie (Matt) Baker, Kelly (Robert) Wright, Samantha (Garrett) Turner, Jenna Rueschhoff, Jason Hazelrigg, Chad (April) Johnson, Cody (Kayla) Hazelrigg, Heath (Shannon) Hazelrigg and Heather (Eric) White; her 26 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Raymond Pollitt, Michelle Pollitt, Paul Pollitt and Stacy Razor.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Mark DeHart officiating.

Virginia will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Pallbearers include Greg Hazelrigg, Jason Hazelrigg, Chad Johnson, Cody Hazelrigg, Heath Hazelrigg, and Raymond Pollitt, and Paul Pollitt. Honorary pallbearers include Ramona Hazelrigg, Heather White, Jenna Rueschhoff and Stacy Razor.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Virginia to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.