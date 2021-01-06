MRS. FLORER

MOUNT OLIVET — Barbara Ann Florer, age 79, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born in Mason County on Sept. 26, 1941, to the late Isaac Lee and Mabel Gallagher Tucker.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Isaac Tucker Jr. and Billy Tucker; and one sister, Bonnie Ruark.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Shelby Florer; one daughter, Kimberly Jo Florer; four brothers, Jerry (Janet) Tucker, Kenny Tucker, David Tucker and Michael (Ann) Tucker; and eight sisters, Tammie (Roy) Riggs, Debbie (Ronnie) Hilterbrand, Delores (Reed) Middleton, Mary (Lewis) Frederick, Pam Wagoner, Peggy Tucker, Angie Pollard and Linda (Bobby) Johnson.

Services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at Augusta Christian Church, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Bro. Bruce Heller will officiate the services.

Burial will be in Bracken Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Riggs, Ronnie Hilterbrand, Raymond Brooks, Jerry Zeigler, Crosby Carpenter and Bobby Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Christian Church, 108 E. 4th St., Augusta, KY 41002.

