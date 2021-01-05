MR. MINEER

FLEMINGSBURG — Darrell Allen Mineer, 54, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Maysville on Sept. 13, 1966, he was the son of Ruby Stamm Mineer and the late James William “Jimmy” Mineer.

Darrell was a lifetime farmer. He had worked for Carnation, Mid America Milk Sales, Southern Milk Sales, and Rip’s Farm Center. He was a driver for the Amish community. His faith in God was strong.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Karen Watson Mineer; his son, Heath (Holly) Mineer; his nieces, Natalie Mineer, Andrea Livingood, Ariel Watson, Devin Watson; his nephew, Jaxson Riley; his in laws, Kathy Livingood, Kevin and Michelle Watson, and Kristi and Jeff Riley; and his mother-in-law, Janet Watson.

In addition to his father Jimmy (who passed in December), Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Mineer; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Watson.

Funeral services will be held at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. Kevin Watson officiating.

Darrell will be laid to rest in Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers include Calvin Robinson, Michael Mineer, Devin Watson, Kevin Watson, Brent Fields and Mark Mineer. Honorary pallbearers include Natalie Mineer, Ariel Watson, Andrea Livingood and Jaxson Riley.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

