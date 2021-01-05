MRS. TEEGARDEN

MOUNT OLIVET — Wanda Jean Stoker Teegarden, age 73, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Mount Olivet on Jan. 29, 1947, to the late James P. Stoker and Mary Elizabeth McDowell Moore.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Cutt” Teegarden.

She is survived her sister, Rita (Tom) Woolery of Falmouth; four children; Timothy (Jeannie) Blair, Tammy (Monte) Woods, Shandra (Adam) Logan and Tracy A. Teegarden; eleven grandchildren, Austin Richards, Landon Logan, Devin Craig, Alaina Craig, Timothy Brandon Blair, Caitlin Noble, Jordan Blair, Kendra Blair, Joseph Stitt, Lauren Stitt and Andrew Stitt; 14 great-grandchildren, Kennedy Carl, Abigail Carl, Emma Carl, Ross Carl, Kynzlii Noble, Langdon Noble, Zaydon Stitt, Zophia Stitt, Zavier Blair, Caleigh Jane Blair, Piper Stitt, Parker Stitt, Alaina Deathridge and Gatlin Gooding; and multiple extended family.

Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Thomas Mitchell Jr. will officiate services.

Pallbearers will be Adam Logan, David Woolery, T. Brandon Blair, Danny Curtis, Joseph Stitt and Monte Woods.

