MR. STANTON

MAYSVILLE – Donald I. Stanton, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

Don was born in Maysville, the son of the late Vincent Stanton, the late Vera Landreth McNutt and the stepson of the late Joe McNutt, Sr.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Ethel Stanton and Floyd and Mary Landreth.

Don graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1955 and proudly served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Leyte. He graduated from Xavier University with a degree in economics and worked for the Mutual Valve Company of Cincinnati in the accounting department for many years. He later retired as a professor of economics from Southern Ohio College where he taught for 22 years.

Survivors include his sister, Kay (Mick) Truesdell of Maysville; a brother, Jerry R. (Priscilla) Landreth of Versailles; nephews, Tristan (Hillary) Truesdell of Frankfort, Westley (Amanda) Truesdell of Maysville; and his great niece and nephew, Jackson and Brylee Truesdell of Maysville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at St. Patrick church with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery with military honors provided by Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734.

Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Mick Truesdell, Tristan Truesdell, Westley Truesdell, Jackson Truesdell, Brylee Truesdell and Tom Applegate. Honorary pallbearers will be Amos Shields, Jim Joe Condon and Pat Gantley.

Those wishing to make memorials may do so to St. Patrick Church or St. Patrick School.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.