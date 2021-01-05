MR. ISHMAEL

MAYSVILLE – Ron Ishmael, 76, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood from complications associated with Crohn’s disease.

He was born in Maysville on Oct. 18, 1944, the son of the late Harry and Geneva Gooding Ishmael.

Ron served the educational needs of Kentucky children for over 50 years. He received both his Bachelor and Master degrees in Education and Rank 1 from Morehead State University and began his teaching career in Bath County. He then served as Principal of the Mason County Middle School for several years and later worked in Administration at the Central Office before retiring from the Mason County Board of Education. He was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served in numerous leadership roles. In his spare time, Ron was an avid book reader.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patti White Ishmael.

Besides his wife Patti, he leaves his brother, Don (Stacy) Ishmael of Milford, Ohio; several in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with funeral services to be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. James Fant officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery. All in attendance must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 West Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056 or to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.