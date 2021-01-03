MAYSVILLE — Henry F. Jefferson Jr., 68, of Maysville, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Jefferson was retired from the Maysville Community and Technical College and had served in the US Army Reserves.

He was born in Maysville, on May 21, 1952, the son of the late Henry F. and Mary Follmer Jefferson.

Survivors include his brother, Bob Jefferson of South Carolina; his niece, Pam Jefferson Gillispie of Maysville; two great-nieces, Beth Lee and Angela Merrill of Maysville; two great-great-nieces, Aidan and Gracie and two great-great-nephews, Parker and Kayson; his special furbaby, companion and best friend, Buddy; and several other family members and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Winston Jefferson; and his great-great-niece, Emilee Bohl.

A public visitation was held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with memorial services at 1 p.m.

Interment followed in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com