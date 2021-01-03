FLEMINGSBURG — Floyd “Ike” Hunt, of Maysville, passed away at his residence on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 89.

Mr. Hunt was born on Aug. 9, 1931, in Fleming County, to the late Herman Hunt and the late Leona Deal Hunt.

Floyd was a farmer and a retired carpet installer. He was also a member of the Hickory Grove Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alberta Muse Hunt; his daughter, Joyce Loraine (Anthony) Wilson of Maysville; his three sons, Floyd Bradley (Sissy) Hunt of Maysville, Gary Wayne (Brenda) Hunt of Tollesboro, and James Allen (Kerry) Hunt of Maysville; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Kenny (Janie) Hunt and Frankie Hunt; his sister, Marjie (Donnie) Workman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis Ann Hunt Humphries; his brother, Herman Hunt Jr.; his sisters, Marie Ritchey, Nadine Workman, Loretta Hunt, Ruby DeAtley, Ann Hughes, Phyllis Kay Kelly, and Christine Workman.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan.3, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. David Hickerson and Bro. Gary Hunt. Service were live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Floyd will be laid to rest at Goddard Cemetery in Goddard.

Pallbearers include Robert Humphries, Phillip Humphries, Bradley Hunt, Jordan Hunt Chris Reese, and Tim Wilson. Honorary pallbearers include Jayden Hunt.

Visitation was the same day from noon until 2 p.m.

