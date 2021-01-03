MR. THORNTON

MAYSVILLE — Frank “Mick” Thornton Jr., 55, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Ft. Thomas, on Nov. 24, 1965, to Frank Thornton Sr. and the late Shirley Winter Thornton.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Shoemaker Thornton, whom he married Sept. 10, 2003; and his children, Gary (Shaina) Zornes, Myrissa (Lamont) Boyd, and Harley (CJ) Wenz, all of Maysville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lorelai Zornes and Samuel Wenz.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Wenz.

Visitation was 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Funeral was 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial was in Lenoxburg Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com