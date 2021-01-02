FLEMINGSBURG — James “Tom” Moore, 76, of Flemingsburg, a native of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead after a brief illness.

Survivors include his wife, Guyneth Littleton Moore; two children, Sandon Moore of Pleasantville, N. Y., and Allison Holst of Bettendorf, Iowa; one brother, Mike Moore and his wife, Carol, of Maysville; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were conducted Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Flemingsburg with Father Phil Devous officiating.

Burial was in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Maysville.

Visitation was at the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Flemingsburg on Monday with a prayer vigil during the visitation.

Contributions are suggested to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Flemingsburg cared for all arrangements for Mr. James “Tom” Moore.