MRS. GILBERT

MAYSVILLE — Linda Sue Gilbert, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at her home in Maysville.

Linda was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to Joan Enke Daniels of Columbus and the late Charles Daniels.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Alfred Gilbert; six children, Elizabeth (Dale) Bolden, Charles Gilbert, Julie (Mario) Gamez, Teresa (Jackie) Mason, Terry (Leeanna) Gilbert, and Carl Thomas Gilbert; brothers, Steve Daniels and Kevin Daniels; sister, Sandy Daniels; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services for Linda Sue Gilbert will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

