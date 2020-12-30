MRS. BLACK

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Janice Sue Fraysur Black, 77, of Aberdeen, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.

She was the daughter of the late Mabel Breeze Fraysur Glenn and Charles Fraysur; stepdaughter of the late M. Russell Glenn; granddaughter of the late Ralph H. and Grace Lyons Breeze and Walter and Lutie Hamilton Fraysur.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd C. Black on Oct. 15, 2016. The were married for 52 blessed years.

Survivors include her precious, devoted son, Brandon Lloyd Black; special aunts and uncles, Johnny and Carrie DeAtley Breeze, John and Mary Ethel Ladenburger Marshall; specials cousins, Julie, Kenny and Steven Breeze, Melissa Sue Huff, Lisa Linfert, Dale (Ruth Ann) and Roger (Tina) Ladenburger; and dear friend, Sherry Faris.

Sue graduated from Mason County High School in 1961 and attended Morehead State University on a voice scholarship. She was a member of Aberdeen United Methodist Church and an avid animal lover.

There will be no services.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Brown County, Georgetown, Ohio.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

