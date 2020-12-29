MRS. BAKER

Linda F. Baker, 73, of Maysville passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at 1:30 a.m., due to complications from COVID-19 at Hospice of Hope with family at her side.

Linda was born June 21, 1947, in Maysville. She was the daughter of Audrey (Ritchey) Boone (Maysville), and William Jones (Alabama)

Linda found great joy in working on her family ancestry, she enjoyed it so much she helped others by doing theirs as well.

Linda was proceeded in death by her mother, Audrey Boone; father, William Jones; grandmother, Freddy Ritchey; and grandfather, Hester Ritchey.

She is survived by her stepmother, Doris Jones of Alabama; two brothers, Steve Jones and Butch Boone; three children, Johnny Baker, Melissa Baker and Honey Massey; eight grandkids, Sean Cooley, Mike Young, Ashlee Baker, Nick Baker, John Baker, Amanda Massey, Krista Baker, Stacey Massey; and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral service for the wishes of Linda Baker. There will be a memorial service March 27 at 1 p.m. at Washington Park in Maysville.