MR. BARBOUR

TOLLEBORO — Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Russell Barbour, age 92, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Tollesboro, a son of the late Leonard Russel and Emma Audrey Himes Barbour.

Tommy graduated in 1949, from the Kentucky School of Embalming in Louisville, and he was the third generation of the well-respected Barbour family to become a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer. He was the former owner of Barbour & Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro. Tommy was a member of the Tollesboro Christian Church and the Tollesboro Lions Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Janis Hull Barbour; one son, William “Billy” Russell Barbour; and five sisters, Iris Barbour Wallingford, Doris Barbour, Jean Barbour Lykins, Virginia Barbour Williams and Katherine “Tootsie” Barbour Gallenstein.

Tommy is survived by one daughter, Mary Beth Barbour of Tollesboro; seven grandchildren, Haley Barbour O’Hearn (Chris), Jana Barbour Henson (Adam), Molly Barbour Hines (Nick), Tommy Barbour (Amber), Casey Hord, Rusty Hord (Carolyn) and Perry Hord (Mollie); and eight great-grandchildren, Westin Messer, Cole Messer, Ryan Marie Hines, Kate Henson, Clarie Henson, Sawyer Barbour, Elam Barbour and Jasmine Hord. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Brother Chuck Perry and Brother Phil Cropper officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Ky. 41189.

Casey Hord, Rusty Hord, Perry Hord, Tommy Barbour, Westin Messer and Cole Messer will serve as pallbearers.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.