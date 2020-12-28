MAYSVILLE – Margaret “Frances” Buckley, 87, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Mrs. Buckley was born in Lexington, Dec. 30, 1933, to the late William Wesley “Jack” and Nancy Dawson Jones.
She was a graduate of Springfield High School in Kentucky and received an A.A. from Bethel College in Hopkinsville, a Bachelor in French and English from Georgetown College, and taught Freshman English at Williamstown High School. She worked in Maysville at Kilgus’ Pharmacy, Miles Brown Jewelers, and several antique shops.
Survivors include her children, William “Bill” and wife, Janet Buckley, Mark Buckley, Mary and husband, Terry Hanson, Tim and wife, Jane Buckley, and Moira and husband, John McManus; grandchildren, Janna and Janae Buckley, Wesley “Jay” Hanson, Kate and Maggie McManus; and a great-grandson, Eli Hanson. She is also survived by several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Buckley. Frances and Don were married June 4, 1956, celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary just prior to his death in 2015.
Services for Frances Buckley will be private. Her family plans to hold a public memorial at a later date.
She will be laid to rest in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.