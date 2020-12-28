MR. REESE

December 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. REESE

MR. REESE

MAYSVILLE — Charles Douglas Reese, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati.

Doug was born July 6, 1947, in Maysville to the late Charlie “Mousie” and Elsie Jordan Reese.

He was a former owner of Maysville Alternator and Starter Repair where he was partner for 31 years with his brother Jack Reese, who passed away in 2011. Doug served his country honorably in the US Army.

Survivors include two children, Shelia (Tim) Wheeler of Maysville, and Doug (Melissa) Reese of Manchester; three grandchildren, Matthew Martin, Ben Lewis and Hunter Reese; step-grandchildren, Leslie Kearns, Kenton Wheeler and Kassidy Yon; two sisters, Lisa Fritz and Tanya Jordan; and his dear friend, Betty Sweet.

In addition to his parents and brother, Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Henson Reese; a grandson, Justin Douglas Reese; and a sister, Judy Kay Reese.

Services for Doug Reese will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Charleston Bottoms Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

Trending Recipes