MR. LINVILLE

MOUNT OLIVET — Clarence Edward “Ed” Linville, age 61, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Robertson County on Nov. 20, 1959, to the late Woodrow Wilson Linville and Geraldine Mae Phillips Linville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Linville and Harold Wayne Linville; mother-in-law, Juanita Colemire; and father-in-law, Lovell Colemire.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Linville; his fur baby, Pebbles Linville; J. J. (Ashley) Linville, Nita (Steve) Fullmer, Tammy (David) Tucker, Gary Lee, Michael (Kathy) Colemire, Gary Colemire, Billy Colemire, Stella Linville, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Special friend Billy Stitt.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home.

