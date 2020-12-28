ABERDEEN, Ohio – Mary Ann Thomas, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Adams County Manor.
Miss Thomas was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Aberdeen to the late Robert Eugene and Theordshia McCarty Thomas.
She was worked as a secretary at Aberdeen School for 34 years and after it closed, she went to work at Manchester Jr. High School for three years. She was a member of St. Patrick Church.
Survivors include her sister, Terri (Tracy) Grooms of Winchester, Ohio and Kathy (Jerry) Kelly of Aberdeen; a brother, Leo (Linda) Thomas of Aberdeen; a sister-in-law, Sue Thomas of Aberdeen; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Alford Thomas and Edward Eugene Thomas.
Services for Mary Ann Thomas will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at St. Patrick Church in Maysville with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rob Thomas, Scott Thomas, Derek Whaley, Derrick McCann, Mac Kelly, and Hunter Hoop.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday at the church. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.
