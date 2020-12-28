MR. COOPER

MAYSVILLE – Paul Wayne Cooper, 85, of Maysville, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio.

Mr. Cooper was a retired engineer with Emerson Power Transmission. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He was a member of the Maysville Church of the Nazarene.

Paul was born in Mason County, on Jan. 23, 1935, the son of the late Omar Lee Cooper and Helen Lucille Miller Cooper.

He is survived by his children, Sherry Nelon of North Carolina, Paula “Shelly” DeGrandis of Michigan and Michael Cooper of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his brother, Doug Cooper of Maysville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Patricia Cooper.

Funeral services for Paul W. Cooper will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, with Rev. James Rawlings officiating.

A public walk through visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until the hour of the service. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at both events.

