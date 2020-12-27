MRS. MATTOX

FLEMINGSBURG — Dorothy Mae Mattox, 86, of Flemingsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of the Rev. George C. Mattox.
Born in Hillsboro on Jan. 31, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Walter Elgin Royse and the late Hattie Bell Thomas Royse.
Dorothy loved being outdoors whether it was working in her flower garden or mowing her own yard. She loved her pets, especially her Cocker Spaniel named Goldie. She was fishing up until the age of 85 and enjoyed going camping.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (husband James) Vise; her daughter, Jacqueline (husband Dale) Sergent; her son, Gary Mattox; her four grandchildren, Phillip Andrew (wife Tonja) Faris, Travis Lee (wife Tonya) Faris, Chelsey Renee (husband Branden) Eddington, Madison Elaine (Jeremy Overbey) Vise; and her eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Landen, Hallie, Kash, Bobbi, Aala, Lucas and Anna. She is also survived by her brother, Jessie (wife Sue) Royse; her sister, Carolyn (husband Ronnie) Earlywine; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to her husband George and her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Nell Lambert, Roy Royse, Reynolds Royse, and Thomas Royse.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Marshall officiating.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in Goddard Cemetery.
Visitation will be open to the public from 11 a.m., Thursday, until the funeral at 1 p.m.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Dorothy to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com