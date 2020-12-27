MRS. MATTOX

FLEMINGSBURG — Lowell Louis “Double L” Emmons, 67, husband of Tammy Smith Emmons, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 20, at Clark Regional Medical Center from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.

He and Tammy in the 42 years of their marriage were the proud and loving parents of three children who adored their mom and dad, T. J. (Stacey) of Lexington, Kaylyn (Davin) of Grove City, Ohio, and Lance (Ashley) Tilton; and the greatest of grandparents to five grandchildre, Madelyn, Chloe, Connor, Arlie Grace, and a baby boy to make his first appearance in February, 2021. He also leaves in the care of Tammy and Lance and Ashley, his closest and constant companion, Tucker, his Australian cattle dog.

Double L was born in Maysville, on June 27, 1953, the fifth child of Lowell Lee and Theresa Fay Emmons (both deceased). His siblings Janice Carpenter, Jerry Emmons, and infant brother William Scott Emmons are also deceased.

Surviving is his brother Dale Emmons (Alison) of Richmond and Elgin Emmons (Mary) of Erlanger. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews and an abundance of close cousins.

Double L was known for his ability to bring out the best in others. He never met a stranger and quickly made friends. Wherever he went laughter and smiles soon followed. Many of his friends first mention his kindness and willingness to help anyone who needed help without even being asked. Some have said he had a gruff voice but behind it was the most gentle of hearts. Others have noted that he loved his family more than anything and they were his whole world. It could also be said that he left this world dearly loved by a family who realized the treasure he was.

Double L loved farm life. He bought his first tractor while in high school. And although he also drove a school bus and delivered fuel to people throughout central Kentucky, he thought of himself as a farmer. He and Tammy were the best of partners, whether running a high-producing dairy or breeding and growing the most beautiful of beef cattle — they did it together and they did it well. The bonus he perhaps enjoyed most of all was assisting his son Lance in growing hay to supply farmers and feeders in Kentucky and other states.

Double L left this world a happy man. Even when he was going through the worst of circumstances he could laugh and make those around him laugh. Behind that laughter was a heart full of love for others. He knew how to love and he knew he was loved. And, as the Bible says, “So now faith, hope and love remain, but the greatest of these is love.” (I Corinthians 13: 13).

Visitation will be open to the public on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

Funeral service will be private. A live stream will begin at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, and can be found online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to the Lowell “Double L” Emmons Agriculture Scholarship Fund (Community Trust Bank, Flemingsburg).

