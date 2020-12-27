MAYSVILLE — Gary Lee Muse, 70, of Maysville, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati.
Gary was born on July 28, 1950, to the late Robert Allen and Louise Gardner Muse.
He was a retired signalman for CSX Railroad and a veteran of both the US Army and US Navy. Gary was a Master Mason of Maysville Lodge No. 52 F & AM, as well as a member of the Ring Gold Lodge and Dekalb Odd Fellows Lodge. He was an avid fisherman, reader, and golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Allen and Louise Gardner Muse; brother, Robert Allen Muse Jr.; and wives, Brenda “Whaley” Muse and Kathryn “McNeill” Muse, respectively.
Gary is survived by three stepchildren, Rick Buckley of Longmont, Col., Stephanie Gastauer of Maysville, and Barbara (Paul) Johansson of Hjarup, Sweden. In addition, survivors include a sister, Michelle “Muse” Bonar of Fort Mitchell; a very special nephew, Robert Allen Muse III of Maysville; seven grandchildren, Katelyn and Ben Buckley, Andrew and Lillie Gastauer, Kathryn, Eva, and Nicholas Johansson; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Gastauer.
Gary loved the extended family he created and will be sadly missed by both family and dear friends spanning many generations.
According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick is serving the family.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Transportation Fund, PO Box 33 2200 Old Main Street, Washington, Ky. 41056.