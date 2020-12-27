MRS. EMMONS

FLEMINGSBURG — Nora “Toots” Arnold Emmons, 101, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing. She was the widow of Homer L. Emmons.
Born in Fleming County on June 25, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Fred Arnold and the late Ella Walker Arnold.
Toots was a member of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church for 89 years. For 44 years she worked for Lerman Brothers Department Store.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy (wife Pat) Emmons of Georgetown; her grandson, Shay (wife Elizabeth) Emmons of Winchester; her granddaughter, Michelle (husband Jason) Richardson of Superior, Col.; and her four great-grandchildren, Cameron Emmons, Avery Richardson, Emory Richardson and Cade Richardson.
In addition to Homer (her husband of 59 years) and her parents, Toots was preceded in death by her siblings, Les Arnold, Beulah Porter and Myrtle Kidwell.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Fleming County Cemetery with Bro. Jesse Hickerson officiating. Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Toots to the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church, 117 West Main Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041) and/or the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Ky. 40205 or online: act.alz.org/donate
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com