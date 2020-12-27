MRS. MCGLOTHIN

FLEMINGBSURG — Lisa Roberts Beckett McGlothin, 57, of Ewing, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Her husband, James “Jim” McGlothin, also passed away in the accident.

Born in Flemingsburg on April 10, 1963, she was the daughter of Bonnie Doyle McClain and Jim (wife Elaine) Roberts.

For 10 years Lisa worked at the Flemingsburg Dairy Queen. She worked as a certified medical assistant (CMA) for Pioneer Trace Nursing Home and as a private duty care giver. She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Bonnie; her father, Jim and wife Elaine; her niece, Reeanna Roberts; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and many friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her first husband, David Beckett; her sister, Rita Roberts; her stepfather, Dallas McClain; her maternal grandparents, Layton and Lavina Doyle; and her paternal grandparents, Elmo and Beulah Roberts.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Lisa will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon on Wednesday until the hour of service at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com