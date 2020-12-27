AUGUSTA — Nellie Mae Linville (nee Moran), 82, of Maysville, passed away very peacefully on Dec. 24, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

She loved her children and grandchildren and never ceased in wanting to give to them in every way.

Nellie was born in Robertson County on Nov. 13, 193, to her parents, the late Everett and Lucille (nee French) Moran.

She was retired from working for Jockey International in Maysville and attended the Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union.

She leaves behind her beloved children, daughters, Carol Ruark and Shay England (Jeff); and sons, David Linville (Jeanne) and Eric Linville (Don Shepherd). Survivors also include her brother, Marty Moran (Ruth); sisters, Ann Stoker (Bobby), Linda Fleming and Pam Moran; her grandchildren, Craig Askin, Sheena Denham, Laura Beach, and Clacie England; as well as five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Henson; and her son-in-law, Fred Ruark.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.