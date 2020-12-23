MAY’S LICK — James Eldred Lofton Sr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Mr. Lofton was born on April 30, 1942, son of the late Cornell Lofton and Addie Clark Lofton.

He was a loving husband, father and papaw. Mr. Lofton was a prominent entrepreneur, landowner and farmer. He owned and operated J&J Lofton Farms. He was a certified welder, retired from the Dayton Power and Light Co. J.M. Stuart Station. He accepted Christ at an early age and served as a deacon of the May’s Lick Second Baptist Church and was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his six children, Danita Denise Lofton Lewis (Anthony) of Maysville, Goldenia Faye Lofton and James E. Lofton Jr. (Laticia), Melissa Gale Lofton Berry (Gerald), all of Louisville, Robert Cornell Lofton of Lexington and Samantha Jean Lofton Moss (Christopher) of Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandsons; two sisters, Millie Lofton, Virgie Lofton Clayton; and four brothers, Joe, Sammy, Arthur, Franklin (Kathy) Lofton and a host of nieces, nephews and friends; grandchildren, Andrea Danielle Lewis, Shauntel Tiarra Lofton Koudou, (Vincent), Caseyn Marissa Berry Agostinello (Timothy),Candace Melissa Berry, James E. Lofton III, Robert C. Lofton II, Tyler Robinson Lofton; great-grandchildren, Aeary Kai Wilson and Vincent Josiah Koudou.

Mr. Lofton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith Smith Lofton; his parents; and brother, William Cornell Lofton.

Services will be conducted at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Palmer Funeral Home in May’s Lick with Rev. Claude Commodore Pastor Scott UMC officiating.

Burial will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery. Grave side rites following service, open to public, mask required.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m., Saturday at the Funeral home until time of the service.

Memorials suggested to Scott United Methodist Church and 2nd Baptist Church Mays Lick, KY. Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.