MAYSVILLE — Kenneth Earl “Kenny” Lewis, 60, of Maysville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mr. Lewis was born in Maysville on Sept. 8, 1960, son of the late Everett and Kemper Marshall Lewis. He was a former employee of Jockey International. He avid sports fan especially the UK Wildcats.

Survivors include two brothers Harry (Priscilla) Lewis and Barry (Patricia) Lewis, both of Maysville; and a sister, Toni (Rob) Schultz of Stoddord, Wis. He was well loved by his nieces and nephews who loved his humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Dorothy Jean Burns, Bobbie Davis and Alice Faye Thomas; two brothers, Everett “Juggy” Lewis Jr. and Wayne “Tiny” Lewis.

Graveside services will be held privately by Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick.

Burial will be in Green Acres Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope in Kenny name at 909 Kenton Station Drive Maysville, KY 41056.

