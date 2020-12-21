MAYSVILLE — Yvonne Ann Simms, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

Mrs. Simms, known to most as Ann and known to her grandkids as “Granny Ann”, was born April 7, 1938, in Bourbon County to the late Ottis Lee Kearns and the late Ailleen S. Johnson Kearns Thomas.

She was very active in her community as a member of the American Legion, the VFW, the DAR and the Red Hat Society. She was also president of her Homemakers club for over 20 years and cooked for the Tollesboro Lions Club.

Survivors include her daughters, Ida Susan Simms of Ribolt and Sharon Ann (Dean) Maples or Richmond; her son, Alford Lee Simms of Tollesboro; nine grandchildren, Angel Letisha Ann Hamm, Joshua Leon Thomas Duncan, Sarah Ann Simms, Sgt. James Thomas “JT” Simms, Summer Dawn Lennex, Kara Lee (Nick) Staed, Natasha Simms and twins Camber and Colton Simms; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher Lennex; Alexus Hope Stallins; Bryce Kent Thomas Boling, Jordan Lee Duncan, Jace Levi Duncan, Kaylee Joan Staed, Jacob Staed and Colt Taylor Sexton.

She was preceded in death by a son, Albert Thomas “Tommy” Simms; a sister, Ramona Rich; and a brother, Ottis “Junie” Kearns Jr.

Graveside services for Yvonne Ann Simms will be held at Hillcrest Garden of Memories, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

