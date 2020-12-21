FLEMINGSBURG — William Elbert “Bill” Davis, 87, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing. He was the widower of Esther Cushard Davis.

Born in Lewis County on May 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Harlan Davis and the late Dorothy Brewer Davis.

Bill was a truck driver. He was a substitute bus driver. He was a member of the Wallingford Community Church.

Bill is survived by his nieces and nephews, Shirley (husband Jerry) Smoot, Sandra Payton, Douglas (wife Alma) Thomas, Bonnie Thomas, Norma (husband Luther) Toller, Barry (wife Janie) Thomas, and Susan Granger; and his special friend, Fredia Vice.

In addition to his wife Esther; and his parents, Harlan and Dorothy, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Deloris Imogene Thomas.

Services for Bill will be privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Bill will be laid to rest in Esham Cemetery.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

