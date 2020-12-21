MR. HARPER

AUGUSTA — Julian Scotty Harper, 78, of Augusta, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Harper.

Scotty was born Jan. 13, 1942, to his parents, the late Elva Harper and Dorothy Casey England. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves behind his daughter, Brenda Workman (Mitch); and his sons, David Scott Harper and Kenny Ray Harper; and two sisters, Lynne England Woodrum (Garnett) and Pat England. Survivors also include his grandchildren, Michelle Pallavicini (Cody), Stephanie Harper, Daniel Kilburn, Amanda Harper, Alissa Harper and Tiffany Thomas (Gabe); and great-grandchildren, Kylee Harper, Kinlee Lippert, DaShawn Overly, Aaliyah Burns, Keeghan Thomas, Izzy Pallavicini, Khyra Thomas, Miley Burns and Korbin Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Kay Harper; and his brother, Leon Harper.

Private services will be held at Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta with Rev. Joseph Shelton presiding.

Interment will follow in the St. Augustine Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested in the form of Masses in care of St. Augustine Church, 215 East Fourth Street, Augusta, Ky 41002.

