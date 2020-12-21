MAY’S LICK — Delvin Bess, 73, of Fernleaf passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at home with his family and close friends by his side.

Born Gregory Delvin Bess on Nov. 27, 1947 in Mason County, he was the son of the late William C. “Bud” and Alletha Mitchell Bess.

Delvin attended school in Bracken County, drafted at age 18 he proudly served in the United States Army and was a pipefitter and heavy equipment operator. A longtime livestock and crop farmer, Delvin was most passionate about his family and his farmland where he cherished time with his grandchildren and enjoyed his cattle and horses, and was an avid tractor pulling enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, Delvin was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Bill” Bess, Omar “Sonny” Bess and Yarnell Paris Bess.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lela Patricia “Patty” Poston Bess; his children, Shelia (Marty) Collins of Augusta, Greg (Regina) Bess of May’s Lick, and Tanya (John) Newsom of Dover; his beloved grandchildren, Collyn Gregory Bess, John William Collins, Shaelee Kaye Bess and Justin and Greyson Riley; his lifelong friend, Charles Bauer; his farming buddy, George Gripshover; and several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services are to be held at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Fernleaf Volunteer Fire Department, 3197 AA Highway, Maysville, Ky. 41056 and/or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

The Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

