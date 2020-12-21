MAYSVILLE — Thelma Bruce Reed, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Reed was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Maysville to the late Bruce and Lillian Davenport Mineer. She worked for many years at Technotrim and also worked at Clyde’s Super Value. In her spare time, she loved to crochet.

Thelma was a caring and giving person but more importantly, she was a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Shawna Crosby) Reed, Marlene (Chris) Smith, Karen (Roger) Adams, Donnie (Amy) Reed; her grandchildren, Casey (Heather) Reed, Cody (Kaitlin) Reed, Brianna (Matt) Earles, Clay Reed, Amanda Booker, Ryan Reeves, Ben Reeves, Constance (Chris) Howard, Luke Adams, Hannah Harmon and Brandon (Shayla) Reed; her brother, Ronald Mineer; her sister, Theresa Garey; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Reed; her granddaughter, Rebecca Adams; a brother, Donald “Huck” Mineer; and a sister; Virginia “Ginny” Martin.

Services for Thelma Reed will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Boling officiating.

Burial will follow in Wedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

