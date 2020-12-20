MR. FIZER

December 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

FLEMINGSBURG — Sammie E. Fizer, 76, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Hospital.

Funeral will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Mike Ford officiating.

Sammie will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes