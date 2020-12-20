AUGUSTA — Monica Ann Hargett (nee Richey), 59, of Augusta, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 40 years, Raymond Hargett Jr.

Monica was born in Mayfield on Aug. 28, 1961. At the age of five, she was adopted by her mother, Peggy B. Buser (Steve); and her father, the late Russell Richey Jr. She was a caring person who desired to serve others and was a devoted member of St. Augustine Church.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Trish Caudill (Scotty); and five sons, Nick Hargett (Brittany), Jason Hargett (Sarah), Nathaniel Hargett (Laura), Justin Hargett (Ashley) and Chris Hargett (Karen). Survivors also include two brothers, John Richey (Lisa) and Russell B. Richey, III (Erin); two sisters, Tina Brinkley (Tim) and Portia Berberick; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her birth mother, Mary Freeman. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many family members and close friends.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Kent Richey; and her step-mother, Anita Richey.

A funeral Mass will be offered at the convenience of the family at St. Augustine Church in Augusta, Kentucky by Rev. Ross Kelsch.

Interment will follow in the St. Augustine Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance and may be given through their website (https://give.tsalliance.org/give/268812/#!/donation/checkout).

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.