MRS. HUMPHRIES

December 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. HUMPHRIES

MRS. HUMPHRIES

MAYSVILLE — Tina Jo Humphries, 46, of Augusta, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.

Tina was born Nov. 25, 1974, in Maysville to Edward Lee Henderson of Tollesboro and the late Dorothy Chandler Henderson.

Survivors include her husband, Milton Dwayne Humphries; her daughter, Kayla (John) Storer of Dover; her son, Milton “DJ” (Miranda Hiles) Humphries of Maysville; her father, Edward Henderson; her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Storer; and her brother, Eddie (Jodi) Henderson.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Graveside services follow at 2:00 p.m. at Charleston Bottoms Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.

Trending Recipes