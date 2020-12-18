MRS. STRAUSBAUGH

MAYSVILLE — Helen Christine Strausbaugh, 75, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Christine was born on July 6, 1945 in Vanceburg to the late Howard Brown and Mabel Scott Brown.

She had owned and operated the Craft Peddler’s Gift Shop for many years and was a faithful member of the Faith Assembly of God Church.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Fred Strausbaugh; sons, Andy (Marlana) Strausbaugh and Bob (Patti) McCann; grandchildren, John, Angie and Kristi McCann and Cheyenne and Makenze Strausbaugh; sisters, Pat Rose, Alice Miracle, Brenda Lykins and Janice Gumm; brothers, Jerry Brown, Howard Brown Jr. and Robbie Brown; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert McCann; and her infant daughter, Angela McCann.

Services for Christine Strausbaugh are being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home.

Brell and Son Funeral Home of Maysville is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.