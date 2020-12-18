MR. IRVIN

MAYSVILLE — James “Jimmy” Irvin, 71, of Maysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Mr. Irvin was born May 24, 1949, in Maysville to the late Henry Thomas Irvin and Helen Phillips Irvin.

He is survived by his sister Ellen White and her husband, Thomas White.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Henry Thomas Irvin Jr.

Graveside services are being planned for a future date. Jimmy will be laid to rest in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Brell and son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

