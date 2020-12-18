MRS. MORAN

MAY’S LICK — Stella White Moran, 90, of Maysville, and formerly of Sardis, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

She was born in Fleming County on Nov. 28, 1930, daughter of the late William and Nettie Smith Colemire.

She was a retired employee of Jockey International and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane Lytle of Flemingsburg and Connie (Bro. Johnny) Adamson of Stanford; a son, Roger (Margaret) White of Germantown; seven grandchildren, Sheila Sparks, Keith Lytle, Lisa Cole, Tina White, Tammy Akins, Michael Adamson and Jonathan Adamson; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roger “Tiny” Moran; four brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, Lovell and Oscar Colemire; three sisters, Margaret Jolly, Pauline Hughes and Alice Cooley.

Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Bro. Johnny Adamson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until time of the service on Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks will be required and social distancing practiced.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.