MAYSVILLE — Gladys Lee Ross, 93, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. She was the widow of Sanford Ross, Jr.

Mrs. Ross was born April 1, 1927, in Mason County to the late Clinton Lee Moran and Vera Case Myers.

She was a longtime devoted member of Stonelick Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Lynn Moore of Maysville; her granddaughter, Melanie Lynn Hass of Augusta; her great-grandson, Ronnie Staggs of Maysville; and her half-sister, Sherry Moran of Maysville.

Services for Gladys Ross will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bob Williams officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tony Moore, Steve Moore, Terry Moore, and Darry Cline.

