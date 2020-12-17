MRS. HUMPHREY

MAYSVILLE – Peggy Frances Humphrey, 77, of Maysville, died Monday, Dec.14, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Peggy had earlier in life been employed at US Shoe Company and also had worked as a private caregiver and later retired from Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the Haven’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Peggy was born in May’s Lick, on Sept. 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Charles Lang, Sr. and Martha Warner Lang.

Survivors include her four daughters, Marsha Beckley (Carlos), Tamara Price (Dwayne) and Paula Humphrey, all of Maysville, and Robin Richardson of Dallas, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sons, Robert Humphrey Jr., Trenton Dale Humphrey Sr. and LeMont Troyell Humphrey; two brothers, Charles Lang Jr. and Robert Lang; and four sisters, Dorothy Wells, Annette Fox, Mary Rudd and Martha Slater.

Services for Peggy F. Humphrey will be held private for her immediate family only.

Interment will be in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com