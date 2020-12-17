MAYSVILLE – Robin Turner, 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Mr. Turner was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Breathitt County to the late Melvin and Georgia Riley Turner.

He was a former employee of Dayton Power and Light where he was an Operations Supervisor and he served his country honorably in the US Army.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lola Gay Turner; his daughter, Angela Turner of Maysville; his granddaughters, Riley Jessica Horch and Raina Jewel Horch, both of Maysville; his siblings, Annis Robertson, Chaney Howard, Donald Turner, Hiram (Helen) Turner, Charles (Betty) Turner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and L.A. Turner.

Services for Robin Turner will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Brell & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Bell and Pastor Randy Osman officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The services will be broadcast live on Brell & Son Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

