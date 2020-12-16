MRS. BURTON

December 16, 2020

MOUNT OLIVET — Marjorie Frederick Burton, age 88, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

She was born in Robertson County on July 30, 1932, to the late Hobart Fredrick and Bertha Collins Frederick Tucker.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Bennett Burton; three brothers, Roy Tucker, Dale Tucker, William Frederick; and two sisters, Shelva Jean Burden and Frances Henderson.

She is survived by one son, Rusty Burton; one daughter, Bonnie Burton Poe; one brother, Eddie Tucker; one sister, Linda (Delbert) Fegan; and two grandchildren, Chasity Shepherd and Cierra Poe.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Dr No. 205, Lexington, Ky. 40509.

